FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported underground explosion dislodged several manhole covers in Fall River Wednesday night.

Fall River police say it appears to be due to a gas leak near Borden and Fourth streets.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged.

The fire department said they do not believe there is any risk to the public at this time.

Utility crews are on the scene investigating the cause of the explosion.

