NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A neighborhood in Nashua, New Hampshire, has been closed to traffic after crews working in the area ruptured a gas line on Wednesday morning.

A high-pressure line in the area of Broad and Bradford streets was struck, prompting an emergency response, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area of Broad Street between Coliseum and Dublin avenues until further notice.

It’s not clear if any homes or businesses in the area were evacuated.

No addition details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)