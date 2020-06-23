Gas leak prompts dozens of evacuations in Southborough neighborhood

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak that prompted the evacuation of dozens of residents in a neighborhood in Southborough on Tuesday afternoon has been capped, officials said.

About 40 residents on Constitution Drive were ordered to leave their homes after an excavator that was working to erect a stone wall punctured a gas line, according to Southborough Fire Chief Steve Achilles.

Video from the scene showed several emergency vehicles parked along the road and residents sitting in the grass far away from the leak as Eversoruce worked to repair the broken line.

“We are fortunate that the gas did not reach any ignition sources,” Achilles said. “We did evacuate about 40 residents in eight or nine homes as a precaution.”

Those who were ordered to evacuate have since returned to their homes.

