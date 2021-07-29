SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak prompted the evacuation of at least 20 homes in Saugus on Thursday morning.

National Grid crews are working to repair the leaking gas main in the area of Walden Pond Avenue and Bow Street, according to fire officials.

Residents were evacuated from the neighborhood as a precaution.

It’s not clear when people will be allowed back into their homes.

No additional information was immediately available.

