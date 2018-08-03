Gas leak prompts evacuation of hundreds at Easton day camp

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak at the Maplewood Country Day Camp in Easton prompted the evacuation of about 800 people Friday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to the camp at 150 Foundry St. about 11:20 a.m. were notified of the leak and ordered the evacuation of about 600 children and 200 employees, according to Easton Fire Chief Kevin Partridge.

An investigation found that Columbia Gas workers were replacing an outdoor meter at the camp’s main building when an excavator accidentally struck a two-and-a-quarter-inch gas line, causing the leak, officials said.

Everyone who was evacuated from the camp’s offices, gym, and cafeteria were ordered to move to the west side of the property as a safety precaution.

Gas workers located a nearby valve and shut off the gas to the leaking pipe. Everyone was allowed back inside about an hour later.

Crews are working to fix the pipe and complete their work on the meter.

