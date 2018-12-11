Gas leak prompts evacuation of Mashpee elementary school

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak prompted the evacuation of an elementary school in Mashpee on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the Quashnet Elementary School called for all students to be dismissed after finding elevated levels of gas in the school, according to the Mashpee Police Department.

All students are said to be safe. Parents were asked to meet their children at their designated bus stops.

Students who could not be dropped off with their parents were bused to Mashpee High School.

The cause of the leak was not immediately known.

No additional details were immediately available.

