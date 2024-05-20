LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak prompted evacuations in part of Lynn Monday, officials said.

The Lynn Fire Department in a post on Facebook near 3:15 p.m. said there was an ongoing leak on Orchard Street between Summer Street and Aspen Street.

The fire department said crews were working with National Grid to get the gas shut off but warned “this is going to take some time.”

The fire department said crews had started evacuations close to the site of the gas leak.

“If you live in the area and have been asked to evacuate, please do so,” officials said.

While evacuations continued, officials said a temporary shelter was being established at the St. Michael’s hall at 25 Elmwood Ave.

SKY7-HD was over the scene earlier Monday afternoon and saw a construction vehicle stopped near an open trench. Firefighters were seen working nearby.

No further information was immediately available.

