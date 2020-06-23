Gas leak prompts evacuations in Southborough neighborhood

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak has prompted the evacuation of many homes in a neighborhood in Southborough on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Residents on Constitution Drive were ordered to leave their homes after a crew working on a stone wall punctured a gas line.

Video from the scene showed several emergency vehicles parked along the road and residents sitting in the grass far away from where the reported leak is.

Eversource is working to repair the broken line.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)