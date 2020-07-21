Gas leak prompts evacuations of homes near Marshfield market

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield police evacuated about 20 homes in a neighborhood near the Brant Rock Market after a reported gas leak on Tuesday morning.

A Verizon crew working on a telephone pole struck a four-inch gas line around 10 a.m. in the area of Plymouth Avenue and Dribeek Way.

About 20 homes in the area were immediately evacuated, as well as nearby businesses. Residents are expected to be allowed back into their homes this afternoon.

Columbia Gas was called to the scene and crews have since stopped the flow of gas. They are now working to repair the broken line.

About a handful of homes have been left without gas service.

There were no reported injuries.

