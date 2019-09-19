WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak prompted officials to evacuate a school in Weymouth Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a gas leak at Ralph Talbot School around 9 a.m. found the impacted pipe was outside of the building.

School officials decided to evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution while National Grid made repairs.

The students were moved to Nash Primary School to finish their day.

