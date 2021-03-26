Gas line break prompts closure of Route 1 north in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The northbound side of Route 1 in Revere has been completely shut down due to a gas line break, officials said.

Troopers are diverting traffic from the northbound lanes to Lynn Street in Malden and Salem Street in Revere, according to state police.

Revere fire officials, MassDOT, and National Grid have responded to the scene.

It’s not clear when the highway will be reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

