Gas prices approaching $2 per gallon in Massachusetts amid coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gasoline prices are approaching the $2 per gallon level in Massachusetts, according to AAA Northeast.

The national average price of a gallon of gas fell nine cents in the past week to an average of $1.92, the organization said. Massachusetts’ average price is 12 cents higher at $2.04 per gallon.

The demand for gasoline has registered at its lowest point since 1993 as Americans are urged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The least expensive average gas price can be found in Wisconsin at $1.43 per gallon, followed by Oklahoma ($1.47), Ohio ($1.55), Kentucky ($1.58) and Michigan ($1.61).

Wisconsin also had the largest weekly decrease in gas prices with a 16-cent decrease. Vermont followed, with a decrease of 15 cents, making their average price $2.03 a gallon.

AAA Northeast says gas prices are expected to see continued decreases in the week ahead, possibly at larger decline rates.

