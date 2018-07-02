Gas prices decline in Massachusetts ahead of holiday

BOSTON (AP) — Drivers are breathing a sigh of relief in Massachusetts. The price of gasoline in the state is down 3 cents this week.

AAA Northeast says Monday its weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.84 per gallon, a decrease from $2.87.

That’s 1 cent below the national average of $2.85. The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is 66 cents higher than it was a year ago.

AAA found gas in the state selling for as low as $2.69 per gallon to as high as $2.96.

Public and Legislative Affairs Director Mary Maguire says the downward trend across the country, including the decrease of 8 cents in Massachusetts since Memorial Day is “good news” for the almost 40 million Americans driving this week.

