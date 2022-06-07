BOSTON (WHDH) - The average price of gas in Massachusetts has reached its highest-ever peak: $5 a gallon. That is among the highest averages in the country.

At one South Boston gas station, a tank of regular gas cost drivers $5.89 cents Tuesday morning– and experts have said it could get worse.

“We shouldn’t be paying this,” said driver Richard Garvin. “It’s just way too much.”

Christopher Castagna, the manager of the gas station, said he’s never seen anything like these skyrocketing prices in his 10 years in the business.

“I’ve never seen the prices do what they’re doing,” he said, adding that the station’s credit card fees have also increased.

According to AAA, the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the Bay State has increased $.27 from last week, and $2.07 from last year.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see it go to $6 a gallon or $6.50 a gallon” said Peter Cohan, a senior lecturer of strategy at Babson College. He added that gas supply is down as fewer oil refineries are operating but gas demand has gone up as the summer travel season gets underway.

Cohan said that people should expect to reduce their own demand to lower prices.

While some are waiting in long lines to fill up their tanks at discount stations like BJ’s, others are finding other ways to save.

Jacqui Petto said she’s started taking the bus to work instead of driving to stretch out her tank.

Though for people who drive for a living, that’s a more difficult feat.

Sisouk Bongbandith called dealing with the high prices a “mourning” process. “First you’re in shock, then you’re in denial, and then you accept it,” and then you just kind of move forward,” he said.

