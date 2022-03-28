Gas prices continue to hold at elevated levels in Massachusetts, as residents and businesses shell out more to get around and to move their products.

AAA Massachusetts reported Monday that gasoline is averaging $4.24 a gallon, down 2 cents from last week’s survey.

“The global oil market reflects the volatility caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and resurgent Covid concerns in Asia,” AAA’s Mary Maguire said. “Although the national price of gasoline has moderated over the past three weeks, elevated prices will likely be the norm as we approach peak demand later this spring.”

The average price is 62 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.48 higher than a year ago when gas was averaging $2.76. Some states have temporarily pulled back on their state gas taxes to give consumers relief.

In Massachusetts, House and Senate Democrats brushed aside that idea, forecasting negative impacts on the state’s bond rating and distrust of oil companies.

Supporters of suspending the state gas tax asserted the state can afford the temporary break, given robust tax collections.

