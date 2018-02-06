BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline in Massachusetts is up three cents this week.

AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey that self-serve regular is averaging $2.53 per gallon. That’s eight cents below the national average of $2.61 per gallon.

The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is 34 cents higher than it was at this time last year, when it sold for $2.19 per gallon.

AAA found gas selling for as low as $2.45 per gallon and as high as $2.79 in Massachusetts.

AAA says strong consumer demand coupled with steadily rising oil prices means filling up will continue to cost more in February.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)