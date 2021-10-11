PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gas prices have risen in all three New England states over the course of the past week.

Prices in Maine rose 9.5 cents per gallon to $3.20, according to GasBuddy, which does a daily survey of 1,228 stations in the state. Prices are more than a dollar per gallon higher than they were a year ago.

Prices in Vermont went up more than 7 cents to $3.19. In New Hampshire, they went up more than 7 cents to $3.11

Oil prices reached their highest point in seven years last week, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. The price hike came after oil-producing nations decided not to raise production.

Demand for gas is also growing as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)