CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices have gone up a little in all three northern New England states over the past week as drivers’ demand for gasoline has soared.

A GasBuddy survey of more than 1,200 stations in Maine found that gas prices Tuesday were 5.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The average price is $3.08 per gallon, nearly a dollar higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy said prices in Vermont and New Hampshire up over 2 cents a gallon from last week. Vermont was at $3.02 a gallon, while New Hampshire was $2.98 per gallon. In New Hampshire, gas prices are 6.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 90.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The nationwide average also stayed about the same at $3.12 per gallon.

