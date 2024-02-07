BOSTON (WHDH) - Witness video shows people using a fire extinguisher after a crash at a gas station in Roslindale on Tuesday caused a pump to go up in flames.

The crash and fire caused the stations’ fire suppression system to go off and debris could be scattered across the parking lot and pump area.

No additional information was immediately available.

