BOSTON (WHDH) - After nearly a week out in the cold, gas has been restored to a Roxbury apartment complex.

Residents first reported a gas leak last Friday.

Man people were forced to spend Christmas with no heat or hot water.

The property management company says broken valves delayed the repairs.

But now, the company says everyone has gas service back.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)