Gas service mostly restored after leak in NH leaves hundreds without service

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Gas service has been mostly restored to over 300 Salem, New Hampshire residents after utility crews finished up repairs on a damaged line.

Crews working in the area of South Broadway hit a gas line, springing a leak around 9:20 a.m. Monday, Unitil said in a news release.

Gas service was shut off to the area around 11:30 a.m. to keep the neighborhood safe and to allow for repairs to begin.

Those repairs were completed around 7 p.m. and Unitil technicians began going door-to-door to restore the gas.

“We’d like to thank our residents for their patience and cooperation throughout this situation,” Deputy Chief Dolan said. “Fortunately, we had an officer on-scene working a detail when the leak happened, so we were able to respond swiftly and notify the utility company so that repairs could begin as quickly as possible.”

Service was restored to a majority of customers by noontime Tuesday.

Unitil technicians were unable to make contact with the owners of several locations while restoring gas service.

The owners of those homes and buildings can call Unitil’s Gas Emergency Line at 866-933-3820 to have a technician come out to restore gas service.

