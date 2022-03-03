BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Gas service has been temporarily shut off in a Burlington neighborhood due to a gas leak.
The gas leak happened in the area of Ward and Birchcrest streets, according to Burlington police.
Gas service is being shut off temporarily on Ward Street and a section of Birchcrest Street.
This may affect heating in homes.
National Grid says disruptions should be minimal.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)