BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Gas service has been temporarily shut off in a Burlington neighborhood due to a gas leak.

The gas leak happened in the area of Ward and Birchcrest streets, according to Burlington police.

Gas service is being shut off temporarily on Ward Street and a section of Birchcrest Street.

This may affect heating in homes.

National Grid says disruptions should be minimal.

No additional information has been released.

