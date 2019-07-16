Gas station worker ‘pistol-whipped’ during robbery hit by SUV months later in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) – A Weymouth gas station employee who was struck and seriously injured by a car Monday night had been “pistol-whipped” during an armed robbery months earlier.

Officers responding to the Mobil on Route 18 around 8 p.m. found 64-year-old Majid “Mike” Hamade seriously hurt after an SUV that had been parked by the pumps hit him, according to Weymouth police.

EMTs rushed Hamade to South Shore Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. His daughter tells 7NEWS he is in the intensive care unit with his family by his side.

His son, who serves in the military overseas is on his way back to Massachusetts to join his family at his father’s bedside.

Those who witnessed the accident say investigators interviewed a middle-aged woman who had been at the wheel, along with her two younger female passengers.

Police added that the driver was being cooperative.

The victim’s friend, Eli Nassif, told 7NEWS that he thought it was an “innocent accident” and station manager Abe Nassif said he thought the man fell backwards and hit his head. He said the victim and the woman knew each other.

“She’s a really nice lady, he likes her too,” Abe Nassif said.

The gas station owner confirmed that the worker was the same worker robbed at gunpoint in January.

Customer Richard Pike recalled that the employee “got pistol-whipped and he still came back to work like a week later.”

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, with no charges at this time.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been involved.

A GoFundMe has been posted in support of Hamade and his family.

