Gas station worker ‘pistol-whipped’ during robbery hit by SUV months later in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth gas station employee who was struck and seriously injured by a car Monday night had been “pistol-whipped” during an armed robbery months earlier.

Officers responding to the Mobil on Route 18 around 8 p.m. found the 64-year-old worker seriously hurt after an SUV that had been parked by the pumps hit him, according to Weymouth police.

EMTs rushed the employee with serious, life-threatening injuries to South Shore Hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

Witnesses say investigators interviewed a middle-aged woman who had been at the wheel, along with her two younger female passengers.

Police added that the driver was being cooperative.

The victim’s friend, Eli Nassif, told 7NEWS that he thought it was an “innocent accident” and station manager Abe Nassif said he thought the man fell backwards and hit his head. He said the victim and the woman knew each other.

“She’s a really nice lady, he likes her too,” Abe Nassif said.

The gas station owner confirmed that the worker was the same worker robbed at gunpoint in January.

Customer Richard Pike recalled that the employee “got pistol-whipped and he still came back to work like a week later.”

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, with no charges at this time.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been involved.

