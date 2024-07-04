BOSTON (WHDH) - The gates to the Hatch Shell Oval on the Charles River Esplanade opened Thursday afternoon, with fans quickly staking out spots to view this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

After a cloudy morning with scattered rain showers, the skies had cleared by 12 p.m., creating warm conditions for Fireworks Spectacular attendees as they settled in for an eight-hour wait until showtime.

Some people who started gathering outside the Esplanade as early as Wednesday night told 7NEWS they were simply excited to get onto the Oval.

“It was great,” said one person when asked about the wait. “It was awesome.”

Musical performances for the 2024 Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 8 p.m. at the Hatch Shell. Fireworks will start at 10:30 p.m.

Marking 50 years since the addition of fireworks to Boston’s traditional Fourth of July concert, the 2024 show will include powerhouse performances from The Mavericks, rock and roll hall of fame member Darlene Love, Tony Award winning actress Kelli O’Hara, and the Singing Sergeants from the US Air Force Band.

The Pops themselves will play their familiar slate of Fourth of July favorites, including their rendition of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

Despite earlier wet weather, forecasts early Thursday afternoon called for dry, albeit warm and muggy conditions for festivities on the Esplanade.

While the most dedicated of Fireworks Spectacular attendees began massing nearby, crews spent much of the day Wednesday preparing the Esplanade for this year’s events.

Among preparations, officials brought ceremonial guns to be fired during the 1812 Overture.

The guns arrived from the National Guard armory in Danvers and represented their own slice of Fireworks Spectacular preparations.

“The overture has always been part of the end of the Boston Pops,” said artillery officer Lt. Peter Senatore. “I’ve been watching this ever since I was a little kid. Ever since I saw the guns, I always wanted to be part of this.”

Elsewhere, the Pops practiced inside Symphony Hall, rather than out in the elements as they have in the past.

Boston Pops Stage Manager John Demick explained the departure from tradition, saying the hot weather and humidity combined with the architecture of the Hatch Shell to create problematic conditions for some musicians.

“We’ll have violinists and cellists covering instruments with towels so they don’t open up because of heat and humidity,” he said.

As temperatures cooled, the Pops still took the stage at the Hatch Shell near sunset for their final dress rehearsal.

Numerous security measures are in place, including crews checking vendors as they come onto the Esplanade.

Bag checks will also take place throughout the day Thursday as people come into the area.

Close to the Esplanade, road closures were already taking effect along Storrow Drive Thursday morning, with more closures expected throughout the day.

All MBTA trains, buses, and ferries will be free after 9:30 p.m. as officials urge people to use public transportation to get to and from the Esplanade.

The Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be broadcast on 7NEWS. The show is produced by and also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio. It is sponsored by Herb Chambers.

