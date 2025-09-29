TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of transit workers who serve 30 Massachusetts communities are on strike.

Union employees picketed outside the headquarters of Greater Attleboro and Taunton Regional Transit Authority in Taunton.

The union said both sides have been in talks since June and this strike follows what they called “another subpar offer”.

The workers said they are fighting for higher pay and stronger benefits.

