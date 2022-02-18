WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - In a tightly packed lobby of the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth on Friday, several women were recognized for their dedication to the care of wild animals temporarily living there.

Two of those women, Amanda and Vicky, are incarcerated and have been working at the center as interns as part of a unique program with two local sheriffs’ departments.

“The program gave me hope that I could actually do something great with my life instead of what I was doing before,” said Vicky.

In six weeks, the two women have learned to do exams, give shots, and help the veterinarians take the animals from injury to recovery.

“I like helping it…like making it feel better,” sad Amanda. “You don’t like seeing things hurt. You know how it feels to be hurt.”

The road to recovery is a path Amanda and Vicky are on as well.

“They’re trying to help us introduce ourselves into society, basically. It’s nice because when you’re going to jail it’s like you feel like you have no hope anymore,” Amanda said.

For the law enforcement officer supporting the women, they feel the program is leading to hope.

“You can see it in their eyes, and I’ve talked with many justice-involved individuals, and I’ve seen them when they’re at their worst and at the bottom. They’re at the top right now,” said Norfolk County Sherriff Patrick McDermott.

As part of the graduation ceremony, the women received a certificate that shows future employers they can work with animals in this capacity.

Additionally, once both women get out of prison, they will be able to work at New England Wildlife Center for up to five days to help them get on their feet.

