BOSTON (WHDH) - As pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses span the United States, students at Boston-area institutions including MIT and Emerson College have set up encampments in solidarity.

Protesters at MIT are specifically calling on the university to cut its research ties with the Israeli military. So far, the school has not commented.

“I think together, this community that we’re developing right here, is massively important for the moment and the movement that’s going on right now,” Emerson student Owen Buxton said.

On Monday night, police in New York arrested demonstrators and dismantled a protest encampment at NYU, with the university saying the protesters ignored an order to disperse and were unruly. The group set up the encampment following protests at Columbia University, where Jewish students are increasingly facing harassment and antisemitism.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a Columbia alumnus, said that he no longer recognizes his alma mater.

“I just can’t believe in New York City, at Columbia University, Jewish students are afraid to go to classes,” Kraft said.

More than 100 protesters at Columbia have been arrested and charged with trespassing over the past week.

