Geese nesting on roof of WGBH building rescued, relocated to Charles River

BOSTON (WHDH) - A family of geese nesting on the roof of the WGBH building in Brighton was rescued and relocated Tuesday, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said.

The rescue unfolded around 11 a.m., as ARL agents, armed with bread, corralled the adult geese and rounded up the five goslings.

The animals were placed into crates and released into the Charles River at the base of the Eliot Bridge behind the American Legion post, according to ARL officials.

The goslings were unable to get off the roof on their own because they can’t fly, officials said. They also had no access to a food source.

For four straight years, Geese have been found nesting atop the building.

