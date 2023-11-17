A new cancer treatment developed by researchers at Mass General Brigham is showing promise, using a gel to deliver cancer drugs for solid tumors.

The gel, which requires only a single injection, has induced tumor regression and has improved survival in mice, according to an announcement this week from Mass General Brigham.

Detailing their findings in a recent paper, researchers are targeting colon and breast cancers.

Dr. Giovanni Traverso, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at MIT and a gastroenterologist at Brigham Women’s Hospital, recently spoke to 7NEWS, saying he is excited for what the new treatment could mean for patients.

“It’s really transformative to try and help patients whose tumors are very resistant to therapy,” Traverso said.

Traverso continued, saying cancer treatment has evolved “over the past decade plus” to use a patient’s immune system.

“There are several wonderful drugs right now that can help harness the immune system to help clear and treat many tumors,” he said.

Traverso said he believes this new gel treatment could become available to patients in the next two to five years.

