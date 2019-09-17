(WHDH) — General Mills announced a voluntary recall of flour due to E. coli concerns.

Five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour with a best if used by date of Sept. 6, 2020 is being recalled after the potential presence of E. coli O26 was discovered in a flour sample, according to the United States Food & Drug Administration.

E. coli O26 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration.

There have been no reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.

Consumers are urged to check their pantries and dispose of the affected flour.

