General Mills recalls bags of flour due to possible salmonella contamination

(WHDH) — General Mills announced Wednesday that it is voluntarily recalling five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour that were sold at stores across the United States due to the potential presence of salmonella.

The recall affects bags with a “better if used by date” of April 20, 2020, according to the company. They have a package UPC of 000-16000-19610-0.

Consumers are urged to check their pantries and dispose of the product immediately.

“Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses,” President of General Mills Meals and Baking Division Jim Murphy said in a press release. “This recall does not involve any other flour products.”

Common symptoms of salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

There have not yet been any reported illnesses linked to the recall.

