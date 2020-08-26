The marshmallows that make Lucky Charms cereal “magically delicious” will be sold in pouches for a limited time beginning in September.

General Mills is offering “Just Magical Marshmallows” in six-ounce packages for $3.99 nationwide at select retailers.

The marshmallows come in the classic shapes of hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, unicorns, rainbows and red balloons.

For a limited time you can say #JustMagicalMarshmallows are mine. The magic will peak in the coming weeks!💫 pic.twitter.com/MX9SvwM6s4 — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) August 24, 2020

