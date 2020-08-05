Generator fire causes extensive damage to Brimfield home

BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a generator fire that engulfed a home in Brimfield Wednesday.
Firefighters arriving to the scene found heavy smoke and flames climbing up the back and sides on the two-story home, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
No injuries have been reported.
Over 58 percent of the town is without power as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after Tropical storm Isaias tore through much of the state Tuesday.
