Generator fire causes extensive damage to Brimfield home

BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a generator fire that engulfed a home in Brimfield Wednesday.

Firefighters arriving to the scene found heavy smoke and flames climbing up the back and sides on the two-story home, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

No injuries have been reported.

Correction on previous tweet. Extensive damage on exterior of building with extension with damage inside the residence. Thanks to our mutual aid departments with assistance in extinguishing the fire. Fire originated due to malfunctioning generator and not refueling. pic.twitter.com/UpWwIUaEXF — Brimfield Fire (@brimfieldfd) August 5, 2020

Over 58 percent of the town is without power as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after Tropical storm Isaias tore through much of the state Tuesday.

