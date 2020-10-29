Generous patrons leave $700 tip at Waltham tap house

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Employees at Brewer’s Tap and Table in Waltham were given a big boost during these tough times.

A regular guest and his friends surprised the staff with a $700 tip on their bill.

One long-time employee said she was so touched by the generous gesture, it brought her to tears.

“You get your 20 and 30 percent tips, but something like this, especially in these times, when everyone I think is feeling it, it’s just… it means so much,” she said.

While the restaurant industry continues to struggle during the pandemic, the employees at BRewer’s Tap said this act of kindness has given them hope as they head into the winter season.

