‘Gentle giant’ English Mastiff sisters in need of loving home after owner falls ill

Sunshine (left) and Sweet Pea (right) landed in the animal shelter following their owners' illness (Credit: MSPCA-Angell)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two “gentle giant” English Mastiff sisters are in need of a loving home after their owner fell ill and was forced to surrender them to the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center earlier this month.

Sweet Pea and Sunshine, both of whom are 8 years of age, are described as social, friendly, active, and seem to enjoy the company of other dogs and people, according to the MSPCA.

English Mastiffs can reach 2-and-a-half feet in height and weigh as much as 250 pounds.

The MSPCA noted that the “magnificent dogs” are the only two of their kind that has been available for adoption since 2018.

“A single surrender is rare enough, but having two of these magnificent dogs arrive from the same home is almost unheard of and we’re very hopeful that there’s a special adopter out there who can take them both in, so we can keep these two together,” said Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center.

Rafferty-Arnold said Sweet Pea and Sunshine share an unbreakable bond.

“We know from the surrender interview process that the two are so close that when their former owner would speak with one, the other would howl for attention in the background,” she explained.

The sisters are now housed together in the adoption center while they await a new home.

Readers interested in adoption can email adoption@mspca.org for more information.

