‘Gentle giant’ English Mastiff sisters who were surrendered by ill owner find loving home

Sunshine (left) and Sweet Pea (right) landed in the animal shelter following their owners' illness (Credit: MSPCA-Angell)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two “gentle giant” English Mastiff sisters who were surrendered to the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center earlier this month after their owner fell ill have found a forever home.

“Sweet Pea and Sunshine have been adopted. And the best part? They’re in a loving new home TOGETHER,” the MSPCA announced in a tweet on Monday.

The dogs, both of whom are 8 years of age, are said to be social, friendly, active, and seem to enjoy the company of other dogs and people.

Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center, said the dogs share an unbreakable bond.

“When their former owner would speak with one, the other would howl for attention in the background,” she explained.

English Mastiffs can reach 2-and-a-half feet in height and weigh as much as 250 pounds.

