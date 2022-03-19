BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-year-old labradoodle is giving emotional support to first responders across Massachusetts.

Tracy Ryan said her dog Sparkie has been certified by the California-based First Responder Therapy Dogs to make visits to firehouses and police stations. Her husband is a paramedic firefighter in Canton and said it’s easy to see how first responders benefit from Sparkie’s attention.

“There’s just that genuine love that they exude, that you just can’t replicate,” Ryan said.

And while it’s a job for Tracie, Ryan said it’s a labor of love.

“It’s honestly something she loves…and I’m just lucky enough to hold the leash,” Ryan said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)