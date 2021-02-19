George Clooney-directed film sets up shop in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A new movie directed by George Clooney was filming in Watertown Friday.

The production crew for “The Tender Bar,” an 80s period piece, sent a letter to residents near Bemis Park telling them about the shoot.

“They were very respectful of the neighborhood and that’s the playground that my kids grew up on, so I love it,” said neighbor Connie Henry.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)