IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor, director, producer and screenwriter George Clooney was spotted in Ipswich earlier this week.

Clooney was visiting Marcorelle’s Fine Wine and Beer on Central Street.

He is reportedly scouting locations to shoot an upcoming movie.

