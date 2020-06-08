George Floyd mural vandalized in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are on the hunt for a vandal after a mural, painted in memory of George Floyd, was defaced by spray paint.

The graffiti obscured Floyd’s face angering many who saw it especially one resident who said she spent many hours in front of the mural, which sits on the Tri-Community Greenway under Interstate 93 near the Stoneham, Woburn town line.

“I sat right in front of that mural, engaging with people, sharing our thoughts and feelings about whats going on in the current climate about the death of George Floyd,” she said.

When she returned to the overpass on Monday and saw the vandalism, she said she was shocked.

While the mural has been painted over, those who pass by it now say the message of change that it stands for will not be erased.

“We saw it, we take a walk through here when it came up here last week, it is a shame people messed that up you know,” one man said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)