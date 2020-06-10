(CNN) — George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, will tell House lawmakers that his brother “didn’t deserve to die over $20,” asking them “is that what a black man’s life is worth? Twenty dollars? This is 2020. Enough is enough.”

Philonise Floyd is appearing Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing on policing and law enforcement accountability. It comes after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody, an event that has sparked a national outcry along with sustained protests and civil unrest over the issue of police misconduct and racial injustice.

Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were responding to a call about a $20 counterfeit bill on May 25 when they detained Floyd. Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The four officers were fired and are now facing charges in Floyd’s death.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

