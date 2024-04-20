CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Ahead of the four-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis, his Uncle, Selwyn Jones spoke at Harvard University on Thursday during a symposium, called “Channeling Grief Into Activism” that also featured Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner.

The two speakers shared their experience and insight on transforming personal loss into impactful social advocacy as part of a push for The Medical Civil Rights Act, a bill that will be under consideration by state lawmakers in Massachusetts on April 30.

Jones is the co-founder of the Hope929 Foundation, a charity focused on promoting civil rights and creating change in honor of his nephew. On a mission to make communities a better place for all, he has traveled the country over the last four years, speaking with the families of other victims of police violence and helping with their struggles.

The Medical Civil Rights Act was approved by government officials in Connecticut last year and would establish the legal right to medical care during any police interaction or incarceration where an individual communicates they’re in crisis and need aid.

