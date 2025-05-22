BOSTON (WHDH) - The uncle of George Floyd was at the Massachusetts State House Wednesday to advocate for police reform in honor of his late nephew.

Selwyn Jones’ visit to the state comes nearly five years after Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, in May 2020.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of killing him by putting a knee on his neck.

In Boston Wednesday, Jones said people need to work together to solve problems within the justice system.

“Police brutality, wrongful convictions, over-sentencing, domestic violence are all problems that we have that we can conquer, that we can control, but we as a unit have to come together,” he said.

Chauvin was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for the murder of Floyd. Three other officers were also convicted of crimes related to his death.

