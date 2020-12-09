Georges confirmation rounds out more diverse SJC

Boston Municipal Court Judge Serge Georges Jr. received a unanimous confirmation vote from the Governor’s Council on Thursday, clearing his path to become Gov. Charlie Baker’s seventh nominee to join the Supreme Judicial Court.

Two other SJC judges, Chief Justice Kimberly Budd and Associate Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt were sworn in last week, and once George takes his oath, all seven members of the high court bench will be Baker appointees.

The complete overhaul of the SJC during his two terms in office puts Baker on a short list of Massachusetts governors to have picked the court’s entire membership, along with Gov. John Hancock as the state formed under its new constitution and nineteenth-century Govs. Caleb Strong and John Long.

Baker’s recent nominees diversify the court. Budd is the first Black woman to serve as chief justice, Wendlandt its first Hispanic judge and Georges, the son of Haitian immigrants, will become the third non-white judge on the current bench and one of only a handful of district court judges ever elevated to the SJC.

“You have hit a home run in terms of the three people, the chief justice and the two associate justices, as well as with respect to the diversity that you put on the court,” Councilor Terrence Kennedy told Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito before the vote.

Councilors Robert Jubinville and Mary Hurley both suggested the administration look toward the district court for future judicial elevations.

“There’s a whole bench down there with a ton of talent,” Jubinville said.

