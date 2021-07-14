GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a two-car crash in Georgetown on Tuesday that left four people injured, two critically.
Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 133 at the Interstate 95 overpass discovered a sedan with front-end damage and an SUV with damage to its passenger’s side, according to the Georgetown Fire Department.
Two passengers in the SUV were transported to a local hospital. Two other people suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)