GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a two-car crash in Georgetown on Tuesday that left four people injured, two critically.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 133 at the Interstate 95 overpass discovered a sedan with front-end damage and an SUV with damage to its passenger’s side, according to the Georgetown Fire Department.

Two passengers in the SUV were transported to a local hospital. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Yesterday afternoon the GTFD responded to a 2 car motor vehicle accident on Route 133 at the I-95 overpass.

