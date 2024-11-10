GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - No kidding around — a farm in Georgetown is offering goat yoga classes.

What started as a one-time event at Great Rock Farm for friends and family has now turned into something bigger.

Michelle Aulson told 7NEWS, “We started inviting people to our farm when our babies were young, which we though was going to be a one-time class, which turned into hosting 1,400 people that first summer and ever since then we’ve continued to expand.”

The farm says goat yoga is a great way to enjoy a special kind of therapy and uses baby goats for the classes.

“We love to invite people to our farm. Just the whole experience of coming to our farm, hearing ducks, the other goats, sheep, the llamas sometimes, the chickens, just being outside in nature is a really cool experience here on the farm.”

Learn more: https://goatstogo.farm/events/

