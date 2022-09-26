GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Georgetown firefighters reunited with a family over the weekend after aiding in the delivery of their newborn earlier this month.

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, the Georgetown Fire Department received a 911 call for a woman in active labor at her home who needed immediate assistance. Baby Olivia was born just minutes after firefighters arrived, with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.

The mother, Alyssa, and her baby were taken to a hospital for evaluation after delivery and were healthy.

Alyssa thanked Georgetown Fire Capt. Bret Moyer and firefighters Ron Agrella, Mike McManus, Celia Xie and Nick Rio, who responded to the call. Georgetown Police officers Dan Jenkins and Phil Sepe aided in the response.

