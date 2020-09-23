Georgetown police seek help identifying woman caught on camera stealing Trump sign

Georgetown Police Dept.

GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Georgetown are turning to the public for help identifying a woman who was recently caught on camera stealing a “Trump 2020” sign.

Video shared by the police department on Wednesday showed the woman yanking the sign out of the ground and swiftly walking away.

“We’ve had a string of political signs being vandalized or stolen throughout town,” police said in a tweet.

Anyone who recognizes the suspected thief is urged to call Georgetown police at 978-352-5700.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending